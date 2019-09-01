|
Martin G. Rawls
Bartlett - Martin G. Rawls, 97, joined his Heavenly Father on August 29, 2019. Living at home until his death, Martin was feisty with stories and love for his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue Rawls. He is survived by his siblings Gerald Rawls and Janie Krause. Martin retired from Kimberly Clark after 34 years of service. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Memorial Park with visitation held one hour prior.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019