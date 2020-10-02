Martin Russell Johnston
Atoka, TN - Martin Russell Johnston, age 71, died peacefully on September 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born February 6, 1949 in Streator, IL to Russell O. Johnston and Mary Jane (Weyand) Johnston. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Streator Township High School class of 1967.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968 and proudly served his country for 23 years. He was a Senior Chief Petty Officer retiring NAMTRAGRU, NAS Millington. He then worked as a Program Analyst for FedEx and retired in 2010.
He married the love of his life, Diane Evans in 1993 in Streator, IL. She survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Jennifer (James) Howard of Burlison, TN, Tara Hector of Atoka, TN, Monica (Blake) Hanks, of Brighton, TN; one son, Russell Johnston of Burlison, TN; three step sons, Daniel (Karen Skowera) Biros, of Lostant, IL, Lorn Biros of Streator, IL and John Biros of Atoka, TN; 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Mary Kay (David) Gee of Streator, IL, and Peggy Morgan of Streator, IL., his mother in law, Joyce Evans of Coeur d' Alene, ID, two sisters in law, Marsha Johnston of Streator, IL and Julie (Edward) Adamchak, of Post Falls, ID and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James Johnston and his father in law, Burton Evans.
Marty was a humble man who was not impressed by status or things. He instead valued the love of his family, took pride in his country and cherished the friends and memories made throughout his life.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with family. He was a remarkable man who will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with the family receiving friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
