Martin Stein
Martin Stein

Martin Stein, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, with family present. He was born May 23, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee. Marty graduated from Central High School in 1958 and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1962. Marty is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Stein, and their three children: Jeff Stein of Arizona, Craig Stein of Florida and Lauren O'Neill and her husband Paul of California. Marty had four loving grandchildren: Aden Stein and Drew Shipp, and Jameson and Campbell O'Neill. He is also survived by his brother Harve Stein and his wife Libby of Florida and brother Todd and his wife Pam of Memphis. Marty was preceded in death by his parents Avis and Sidney Stein. He will be missed by his extended family as well.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation. The address is 857 Mt Moriah # 201, Memphis, TN 38117 or online at kidney.org.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
