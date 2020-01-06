Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Marty Morgan Obituary
Memphis - Marty Morgan, 77, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Mary Hunt.

Ms. Morgan is survived by her three children, Kim Thornton (Rick), Shelly Bloor (Allan) and Jonathan Morgan (Theresa), six grandchildren, Kent Green (Samantha), Morgan Green, Trey Thornton, Joshua Thornton, Isabella Morgan and Oliva Morgan, and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Quarles (Mike) and Jane Landrigan.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 10 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 am at Second Presbyterian Church, 4055 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
