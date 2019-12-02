|
|
Marvin Demuth
West Memphis - Marvin Loyed Demuth was called home to be with his Savior on November 30, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee to Orville Michael and Verdie Cruse Demuth.
Marvin attended the University of Arkansas where he met and married the love of his life, Donna Hudson. He served in the United States Air Force. Marvin excelled in his career as a special representative of Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland. He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of West Memphis.
Marvin had a servant's heart, very generous, kind to all, a true "southern gentleman". Everything Marvin took on he did to the utmost and completely, including his hobby of photography and his work to help provide clean water wells in Haiti.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Demuth; his two daughters, Diane Lewis (John) and Karen Hill; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David Demuth.
Memorials may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of West Memphis, 315 N. Missouri St., West Memphis, AR 72301.
Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 315 N. Missouri N Street, West Memphis, AR, on December 3, 2019, at 10:00AM with the funeral service starting at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas.
Online condolences may be made at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019