Marvin E. "Jimmy Jam" Wilson
Marvin E. "Jimmy Jam" Wilson

Marvin E. "Jimmy Jam" Wilson 57 passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home downtown historical location 374 Vance Ave. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the chapel wearing a mask at a time. Funeral service Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Limit Breaker Church 6720 E. Raines Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation, the Wilson family is aware that only 100 guests of the family and friends can attend the services. The service will be live stream we advise friends to view the service on our web page R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home and click live stream or on our Facebook page RS Lewis live stream. Burial Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Limit Breaker Church
AUG
3
Burial
01:00 PM
New Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
