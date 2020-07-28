Marvin E. "Jimmy Jam" Wilson



Marvin E. "Jimmy Jam" Wilson 57 passed on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home downtown historical location 374 Vance Ave. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the chapel wearing a mask at a time. Funeral service Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Limit Breaker Church 6720 E. Raines Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation, the Wilson family is aware that only 100 guests of the family and friends can attend the services. The service will be live stream we advise friends to view the service on our web page R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home and click live stream or on our Facebook page RS Lewis live stream. Burial Monday, August 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd.









