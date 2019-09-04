Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Drummonds - Marvin Gay, a retired auto parts salesman for the Auto Industry, passed away on September 2, 2019. He was 82. He was a member of the Munford Masonic Lodge, Campground United Methodist Church and a Shriner. Surviving Mr. Gay is his wife, Rose Gay; daughters, Jennifer (Anthony) Wilson, Toni Griffin; son, Alan (Crystal) Alverson; sisters, Louise Woods, Edith Heald; brother, Stanley Gay; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Faye Gay; a son, David Gay; his parents, Elmer and Daisy Gay; sisters, Frances Coulter, Lill Moore, Minnie Hubbard, Hattie Forbes, Pattie Dobbins, and brothers, Leonard Gay and Ralph Gay. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm on Wednesday, September 4th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A service will be held on Thursday at 11am, also at the Munford Chapel with interment following in Helen Crigger Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Campground United Methodist Church, the or a .

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 4, 2019
