Marvin R. Scaggs, MD
Marvin Richard Skaggs, MD, 80. Born July 10, 1940 in South Charleston, West Virginia. Entered the gates of Heaven August 17, 2020. Graduated from Texas City, Texas High School. The University of Texas at Austin, and John Sealy School of Medicine in Galveston, Texas. He specialized in anesthesia and was a partner in Medical Center Anesthesiologists for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He was incredibly kind, generous and caring and a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and physician. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, world traveling, gardening and creating fabulous culinary feasts. Duplicate bridge became a pastime after retirement. Survived by wife of 59 years, Cecile, daughters Sharon Maclin (Phil) of Dallas; Suzie Dapprich (Steven) of Ft. Lauderdale; grandchildren Jessica Johnson, Ian Maclin, Amon Maclin, Celia Skaggs and Daniel Skaggs. Memorial Service at Christ Methodist Church, 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with Reverend Chris Carter officiating. Memorials may be made to Christ Methodist Church, The Church Health Center or The Memphis Chamber Music Society on 9091 Rocky Cannon Rd, Cordova, Tennessee 38018 or to a charity of the donor's choice
