Mary Adele Hampton May
Mary Adele Hampton May, born March 3, 1929 in Ellaville, Georgia to Reverend and Mrs. Bernie H. Hampton, passed way on December 13, 2019. Oldest of three girls, sisters Sue Marie Hampton Brooks, and Bernice Hampton Sims (deceased). She moved extensively around the south due to her father's church appointments. Mary attended Huntingdon College and graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a major in Physical Education and a minor in Music. While attending UTC, she met her husband Joe M. May.
Mary and Joe married on October 20, 1951, in Cumberland Gap, Virginia, and were married until Joe's death in 2013.
The family was transferred to many cities, due to Joe's job with Monsanto, in the U.S. and Ireland. Although moving many times, Gulf Breeze was Mary's true home. She taught school for many years in Gulf Breeze and was a charter member of Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. She was the first choir director at GBUMC and was active until her death.
Mary and Joe have two daughters, LaDelle M. Lequerica (Frank), and Dianne Kildow (Kurt); three grandsons, Frank Jr. Lequerica (Emily), Dr. Joe Lequerica (Dr. Laleh) and Kyle Kildow (Jennifer); five great grandchildren, Kyler and Kellen Kildow, Thomas and Ella Lequerica, and May Lequerica.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mary, please consider a donation to Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.
Rose Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Dec. 29, 2019