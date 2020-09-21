1/
Mary Alice Turner
1938 - 2020
Mary Alice Turner

Mary Alice Turner, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mary was born June 27, 1938 in Memphis, TN. She was a teacher and principal in the Dallas area for over 40 years. She loved to travel and was able to take her teaching talents to Japan where she lived and taught for several years. Mary was also an active and joyful member of Germantown Presbyterian Church. Among her favorite volunteer opportunities was the time she spent tutoring at Binghampton Christian Academy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest G. Turner and Alice Parsons Turner, one brother, James E. Turner, and one sister, Halley Turner Neal. Mary is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Kay Turner, four nephews, David Neal (Janet), Brett Neal, Matthew Neal (Shawn), John Turner (Jennifer), three nieces, Jill Levesque (John), Kelly Lavender (Tim), Mary Anita Burke (Matt), and many great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 10am, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with a visitation held 30 minutes prior, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700, N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Germantown Presbyterian Church, 2363 South Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Turner family.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 AM
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
