Mary Allison Cottam Carpenter

Mary Allison Cottam Carpenter

Memphis, TN

Mary Allison Cottam Carpenter, 64, passed away February 25, 2019 with her husband at her side. Mary was born in Memphis, TN on March 11, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Hogan Cottam, and her father, Jerome A. Cottam, Jr. She is survived by her loving and caring husband James of 34 years, two daughters, Kelli Carpenter (Kathy), Kristie Wheetley (Carey) and one son, Daniel Carpenter (Stephanie) and 6 grandchildren. She also leaves five brothers, Jerome Cottam, Paul Cottam, Larry Cottam, Mike Cottam and Joe Cottam, two sisters, Dorris Lentz and Missy Clifton as well as a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Any memorial contributions can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society: Mid-South Chapter.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 9, 2019
