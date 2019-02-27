|
Mary Ann F. Watson
Memphis
Mary Ann F. Watson, 92, Memphis, died on February 22, 2019, after a short illness. She was retired from Sears. Mrs. Watson is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Clarence O. Watson. She leaves her son, Christopher Watson and daughter, Anne Watson. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Jason Watson and Renee Hackney, and three great grandchildren, Micaela Hackney, Taylor Hackney and Jayden Watson. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Franklin Lamb. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 2nd, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Avenue Memphis, TN. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. following visitation. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Christ the King Lutheran School or Christ the King Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to High Point Funeral Home and Crematorium 901-545-5795.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019