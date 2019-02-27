Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
5296 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
5296 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann F. Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann F. Watson Obituary
Mary Ann F. Watson

Memphis

Mary Ann F. Watson, 92, Memphis, died on February 22, 2019, after a short illness. She was retired from Sears. Mrs. Watson is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Clarence O. Watson. She leaves her son, Christopher Watson and daughter, Anne Watson. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Jason Watson and Renee Hackney, and three great grandchildren, Micaela Hackney, Taylor Hackney and Jayden Watson. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Franklin Lamb. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 2nd, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Avenue Memphis, TN. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. following visitation. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Christ the King Lutheran School or Christ the King Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to High Point Funeral Home and Crematorium 901-545-5795.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now