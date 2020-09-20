1/1
Mary Ann Goodwin
Mary Ann Goodwin

Memphis - Mary Ann Goodwin, 89, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Goodwin. Now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, she leaves her two children, Cindy Canady (Frank) of Germantown, Tennessee and Jeff Goodwin (Lesa) of Cordova, Tennessee, her five grandchildren, Rachel Fisher (Tony), Maggie Emerson (Gerald), Katie Hendrick (Andrew) , Courtney Canady and Sadler Goodwin, and she will be greatly missed by her ten great-grandchildren.

Born Mary Ann Baxter in Memphis on December 27, 1930, her parents were Robert Baxter and Laurice Ryan Lawson. Her life's work consisted of positions at National Bank of Commerce, National Trust Life and Memphis State University. For many years, she was a faithful member of Colonial Baptist Church and more recently Bellevue Baptist Church. A resident of Heritage at Irene Woods, she leaves many that considered her a friend.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway in Bartlett.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Goodwin's name to Methodist Alliance Hospice or the American Diabetes Association.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
