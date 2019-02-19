|
Mary Ann Whitten Hurdle
Holly Springs, MS
Mary Ann Whitten Hurdle, of Holly Springs, Mississippi, died Friday morning in Memphis, Tennessee of complications from organ failure. She was 72 years old.
Born October 14, 1946, to the late Janie Wilkerson and Opal Van Dorn Whitten of Holly Springs, Mary Ann graduated from Holly Springs High School and attended the University of Mississippi.
Mary Ann married Walker Hardy Hurdle, Junior, in 1973, and they enjoyed 31 years together until Walker passed away in 2004. After Walker suffered as debilitating stroke, she managed the family land business for over twenty years, nursing him for more than thirteen years as she raised their two children.
Mary Ann was an animal lover who doted on her precious Maltipoo Hap, who survives her. She was a world traveler whose adventures included sailing with Walker on the Gulf Coast,; attending cooking school in Provence, France; trekking in China; and safaris in Tanzania and Kenya.
Mary Ann was a connoisseur of fine food and drink, Oriental rugs, French linens, and antique silver. She loved to entertain and was renowned for her legendary Bourbon Smash, best served in a silver julep while listening to Etta James, Wynton Marsalis, and Andrea Bocelli and driving around Mississippi backroads in a vintage red Porsche convertible.
She was a teacher of Continuing Education, a selective program for young women in her orbit that included sailing in Martha's Vineyard, Virgin Gorda, St. Barts, and Greece.
Mary Ann will be laid to rest beside her son Walker Thomas Hurdle, who passed away last year. She leaves her daughter Rachel Elise Hurdle Entzel, her son-in-law, Kyle Ryan Entzel, and her grandson Walker Wayne Entzel, all of Mandeville, Louisiana; and her granddaughter Alexandria Catherine Lynn Hurdle of Caledonia, Mississippi. Mary Ann is mourned by her sisters Elaine (Laney) Whitten Finch of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Norma Jane Whitten Bullard of Ocala, Florida. She was a generous and loyal friend to too many to note.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 17th, at 1 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm at First United Methodist Church in Holly Springs.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019