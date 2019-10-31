Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
573 N. Highland Street
Memphis, TN
Burial
Following Services
Mary Antonia"Toni" Chryssanthis Montgomery


1961 - 2019
Mary Antonia"Toni" Chryssanthis Montgomery Obituary
Mary Antonia"Toni" Chryssanthis Montgomery

Memphis - Mary Antonia "Toni" Chryssanthis Montgomery was born in Memphis, TN in 1961. She was the daughter of a hardworking Greek immigrant with a deep commitment to family, an example she followed throughout her life.

Her childhood was colored by both adventure and grievance. Having witnessed her mother succumb to cancer at 13 years old, she gained fortitude at an early age. Yet there were also rich adventures with her sister, Alexandra, whether they were exploring their backyard as young girls or journeying across Greece as young women. Toni attended White Station High School and Rhodes College, and then continued into a career of biomedical research and later in research equipment sales. Her passion for biology was a testament to her sharp and balanced intellect.

Those who knew Toni affirm that she was truly selfless and full of love. She stood as a pillar in her church community; where she became an 'auntie' for young women who adored her, and was a central leader in organizing numerous events for the Greek Orthodox church. In her career, customers would come to be dear friends. Most of all, she devoted awe-inspiring energy to raising her two sons, Clint and David, even in the face of hardship. Toni was welcoming, driven, and deeply loving in every aspect of her life; she was sincerely cherished by all who knew her.

On October 30, 2019 Toni passed away peacefully in her sleep after a three-year battle with cancer. She was 58 years old. She is survived by her two beloved sons, C. Clint Montgomery and David A.C. Montgomery. Her sister, Alexandra Chryssanthis Severson; brother-in-law Lex R.; and nephew, Andrew C. Severson. Her stepmother, Dorothea Hall Chryssanthis; and two stepsisters and their families, Gail Cockrell (Gerald) and Laura Gregory (George).

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 1 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a Trisagion service beginning at 6:30 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral service with be held on Saturday, November 2 at 1:30 pm at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 573 N. Highland Street in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
