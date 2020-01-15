|
Mary B. Caldwell
Memphis - Mary Bounds Caldwell, the wife of Larry W. Caldwell and the eldest daughter of Earl Bounds and Laverne Grogan Bounds, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the age of 82.
Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, her daughters, Mary Lynn Caldwell and Melinda Mandel (Mark), and two grandchildren, Alex & Heather Mandel.
The Funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2404 Kirby Road, Memphis TN 38119. Visitation will be at 10am and the service will begin at 11am. Interment will be at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis TN 38125 at 12.30pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020