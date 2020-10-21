1/1
Mary B. Powell
Mary B. Powell

Germantown - Mary B. Powell, 86, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home in Germantown. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Davis Powell. Survivors include her daughter, Debra Donaldson (Steve) of Eads; son, Joseph H. Powell (Amy) of Germantown; grandchildren, Cindy Carlson (Sean), Robert Donaldson (Ashley), Steven Donaldson (Katie); nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Funeral Home East with interment to follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park East. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
