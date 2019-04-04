|
Mary Bess Beach
Bartlett, TN
Mary Bess was born September 2, 1943 and passed away April 2, 2019. She lived at Ave Maria Home. Her Caregivers were amazing. She has gone home to be with our Lord. Mary loved her family. She is survived by Brother, Jim (Jeanne) and Nephew, Michael Beach (Stephanie), their children Melanie and Alex. Also by Niece, Amy Haynes (Scott) their children Hope, Cooper and Cole. Graveside will be Friday, April 5th at 10am at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
