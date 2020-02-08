|
Mary Beth Luibel
Memphis - After a brave battle with cancer, Mary Beth Luibel, 50, of Memphis, went home to heaven on February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her fathers, Bob Armbruster and Charles McCullough, her son Jack and her grandparents, Charlie and Mary Alsbrook.
Mary Beth grew up and remained close with a large and loving family. She is survived by her mother Polly Armbruster, her brother Dennis McKee, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary Beth graduated from Raleigh-Egypt High School and she received her undergraduate and graduate degrees with honors from the University of Memphis. She was a member and officer of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She worked tirelessly devoting her professional life to helping families and children, most recently as the Executive Director of the Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocate program.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 15 from 1:00 pm until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary Beth's name to the Jack Luibel Memorial Scholarship Fund at Regions Bank (86 Tipton Street South, Munford, TN 38058).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020