Mary Briggs Gullett
Memphis - Mary Briggs Gullett, born February 1, 1920, arrived in Heaven August 3, 2019 to be with the Lord at the age of 99.
Mary was born in Ashland, Mississippi, the daughter of Mary Etta and Frank Briggs.
She was a beloved mother and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly. The family all called her "Ma". Mary loved to serve people and was a very active and faithful member of Balmoral Baptist Church, having served 43 years as a church secretary.
Mrs. Gullett was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Gullett. She is survived by her son Larry Gullett and his wife Phyllis; grandchildren Trent (Elizabeth), Justin (Madison), and Lauren (Blake); and four great-grandchildren Liam, Luke, Stephen and Kaitlyn.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be on Thursday, August 8 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Rev. Don Johnson of Kirby Pines and Rev. John Yarbrough of Balmoral Baptist Church will lead the service.
Memorials in lieu of customary remembrances may be offered to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences, floral gifts and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019