Mary Bailey
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
319 HWY 278 E
Camden, TN
Mary C. Bailey


1926 - 2019
Mary C. Bailey Obituary
Mary C. Bailey

Camden, AR - Mary C. Bailey, age 92, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Camden.

Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Augustus Bailey and a great-grandson, Brayden Mahan. She is survived by her son, Garry Bailey and wife Paula of Memphis, TN, her daughters Marsha Mahan and husband Jimmy of Sparkman, AR, and Sandra Bailey of Camden, her sister, Bobbie Jo Clark of Trenton, NJ, three grandsons, Jason Bailey and wife Kelly of Germantown, TN, Jody D. Bailey and wife Angela of Southaven, MS and Brandon Mahan of Holly Springs, AR, one grandaughter, Katelyn Mahan of Holly Springs, AR. She is also survived by six great-grandsons, Jacob Bailey, Eli Bailey, Gary W. Bailey, Wyatt Bailey, Jack Carter Bailey and Brady Mahan a great-grandaughter Ally Bailey.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bailey will be Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church with burial in Moss Hill Cemetery near Bearden, AR. Brother Don Phillips will officiate the service. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Proctor Funeral Home. To sign the online guest register visit www.proctorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019
