Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Canale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Canale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Canale Obituary
Mary C. Canale

Mary C. Canale, 101, passed away on December 27, 2019 at the Ave Maria Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her sons James and Andrew. She is survived by her three daughters, Joan C. Szuberla, Ottawa Hills, Ohio, Ann Canale, St Charles, Missouri, and Jane Canale, Hamilton, Ontario and by eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Private entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -