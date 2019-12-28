|
Mary C. Canale
Mary C. Canale, 101, passed away on December 27, 2019 at the Ave Maria Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her sons James and Andrew. She is survived by her three daughters, Joan C. Szuberla, Ottawa Hills, Ohio, Ann Canale, St Charles, Missouri, and Jane Canale, Hamilton, Ontario and by eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Private entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019