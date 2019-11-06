Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
View Map
Mary Carolyn Wilkins Obituary
Mary Carolyn Wilkins

Olive Branch, MS - Mary Carolyn Wilkins, 71, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence in Olive Branch, Ms. Mrs. Mary lived in Olive Branch for 19 years and retired from Memphis City School System in Benefits Administration. She love antiques, crafts, and traveling around the U.S. Mrs. Mary's greatest passion was the love for her two grandchildren and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles Wilkins Jr., and her sisters, Peggy Marshall and Joy Tolleson. Survivors include her daughter, Cari Jancso (Raymond); a sister, Ginger Robinson, and a brother, Richard Crowe. She also leaves behind her two precious grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Madison and Tyler Jansco. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, Ms 38654.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
