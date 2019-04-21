|
Mary Catherine Hudspeth
Bartlett, TN
Mary Catherine Hudspeth, 82, passed away in Bartlett, TN on April 17, 2019. Mrs. Hudspeth has been a life long Memphian graduating from Humes High School, and was retired from Malco Theater after 50 years of service. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 37 years Homer Hudspeth. Visitation with her family will be Monday, April 22, 2019, 1:00-2:00 pm with funeral services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. 901-382-1000.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019