Mary Catherine Mayfield
Hernando, MS
Mary Catherine Mayfield, 83, went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019. Mary was a resident of Hernando, MS until the last 7 1/2 years where she resided in Byram, MS with her daughter, Sharon McKee.
Born in Hagarville, AR, Mary eventually ended up in Memphis, TN where she attended Beauty School to become a hairdresser. Instead of following that career, she married Burl R Mayfield and became the mother of two girls. Living then in South Memphis, she was extremely active at her church, Westhaven Baptist. She held roles as a Sunday school teacher, mission teacher and leader, and served on different committees. Later, she and her husband moved to Hernando, MS. Mary joined First Baptist Church in Nesbit, MS and again became involved in several ministries, her favorite being on the kitchen committee. She loved serving her church.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Burl Mayfield and her granddaughter Courtney Holley. She leaves behind two daughters, Deborah Holley and Sharon McKee and Son-in-law Doug McKee; Grandchildren, Jeremy Holley, Daniel McKee (Laura) and Whitney McKee. Great Grandchildren, Madelyn Holley, Colbie Holley, Ryan Holley, Bennett McKee and Bryce McKee.
Visitation and Service will be on Monday, April 29 at First Baptist Church Nesbit, 1645 Highway 51N, Nesbit, MS 38651. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and service will be at 12:00 pm. A family graveside service will follow.
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mary Mayfield's name to First Baptist Nesbit, 1645 Highway 51N, Nesbit MS 38651 Phone: 662-429-5319
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 27, 2019