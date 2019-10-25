|
Mary Cole
Drummonds - She served her church, her family, and her community all the days of her life. Mary Cousar Cole was born with her twin Martha, as the youngest of 10 siblings on March 11, 1932 in Gilt Edge; she passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on October 24, 2019. After graduating valedictorian of the Munford High School Class of 1950, she attended the Memphis School of Commerce with a focus in finance. After meeting the love of her life in high school, she continued correspondence while he was in the Korean fields—she married Charles "Bub" Cole upon his return home in 1952, and they remained happily married for 67 years.
From the inception of the company that Bub and his brothers established in Drummonds, Mary "The Boss Lady" served as the treasurer/secretary of Cole Lumber Company, Inc. for more than 50 years and was instrumental to its success.
She is cherished and celebrated by her three sons, Charles (Cindy), Bill (Martina), and Chris (Karen); her six grandchildren: Christie Cole, Lexie (James) Copeland, Brittany (Tom) Chase, Elise (Ben) Cross, Ellery Cole and Eric Cole; four great-grandchildren: Madeline Cole-Little, Lucas and Lily Copeland, and Charlie Chase, as well as her sister Eleanor Talley.
A celebration of life service for Mary Cousar Cole will be held at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church in Drummonds on Sunday, October 27, 2019. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m., with interment following at Poplar Grove Cemetery in Drummonds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her church—Poplar Grove United Methodist Church.
Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019