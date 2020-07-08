Mary D. Fryer
Mary D. Fryer, 91, of Grand Junction, Tn, passed away on July 5, 2020. She was a member of Rivers of Life International Ministries Church in Grand Junction, Tn. She maintained membership on the Mother's Board, The Missionary Society, The American Legion Auxiliary, Post 239, and The Lily of the Valley OES Chapter 10 of Grand Junction, Tn. On December 26, 1946, she united in holy matrimony to the late James Fryer Jr.
Her husband, James Fryer Jr., and her son Mitchel Fryer preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Emma Lou Hunt; seven children: Reverend Nelson Hunt; Dr. James Fryer (Diann); Ernest Fryer (Georgia); Bobby Fryer (Peggy); Reverend Dwight Fryer (Rev. Linda); Marion Lisa Fryer; and Carol Danette Fryer; one daughter-in-law, Frances Fryer; one sister-in-law, Mary Hunt; a special friend, Mrs. Willie Sue Poplar; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at the Dixie Funeral Home, and a private family graveside service will occur on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at The Pleasant Grove MBC Cemetery, on Cemetery Drive, in Grand Junction, Tennessee 38039. Flowers and plants can be sent to The Dixie Funeral Home, 750 Bills Street, Bolivar, Tn 38008, ph. 731-658-3941 or charitable donations can be made to www.adsmemphis.org
or www.alz.org
in memory of Mary Fryer. https://www.dixiefuneralhome.com/obituary/Mary-Fryer