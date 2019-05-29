|
Mary Daphine Houston-Watkins
Memphis - Mary Daphine Houston-Watkins, age 98, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was born in Saulsbury, TN. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Claude L. Watkins and her daughter, Anne Watkins- Creekmore.
Mary was a member of the Olive Branch Primitive Baptist Church and former employee of Holiday Inn International.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Davis, Linda Aldridge and Joy Gottfried; six grandchildren, Frank Davis, John Davis, Kim Mallick, Sarah Atkinson, Susan Watford and Christopher Gottfried; twenty-four great -grandchildren and two great great - grandchildren. She is loved by all those she leaves behind.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN. Her funeral service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122. The burial will occur immediately following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019