|
|
Mary Dean Meyer Richards Laird
Louisville - Mary Dean Meyer Richards Laird died peacefully in Louisville, Tennessee, on November 16, 2019, at the age of 95, after living a long, productive and joyful life.
Mary Dean was born in Des Arc, Arkansas on August 11, 1924, to Lucy Alice Shelby Nix and James Enloe Nix. She moved to Memphis as a young girl, attending Lenox Elementary School and Fairview Junior High School before graduating from Central High School in 1941. She attended Southwestern College, now Rhodes, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. While in school she starred in several productions of Memphis Little Theater.
Mary Dean was a gifted advertising professional, first with Lowenstein's, and later with Goldsmith's, Corondolet Corporation, West Tennessee Management Company, and Waller-Richards Advertising, before becoming Advertising Director for the Commercial Appeal from which she retired in 1988. She additionally was Instructor for Memphis Academy of Arts.
Mary Dean was blessed to marry three wonderful, intelligent, and adoring husbands, who preceded her in death: Myron Propp Meyer, Howard Jay Richards, and Fred Graham Laird. Also preceding her in death were her great grandson, Benjamin Massony, and son-in-law, Patrick Vogel.
Mary Dean is survived by two daughters, Marta Richards of Baton Rouge, LA. and Mary (Mandy) Vogel of Louisville, TN; grandson Richard Massony, his wife Stefanie, and great grandsons, James and Shep, of Richmond, VA; grandson Matthew Vogel, his wife Kelley, and great granddaughter, Mary Fransis, of Denver, CO; and grandson Max Vogel, his wife Ashley, and great granddaughter, Elle, of Knoxville, TN.
Because of Mary Dean's generous anatomical donation to The University of Tennessee, there will be no immediate service. She will then join Howard Richards in Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis. Donations in her memory may be sent to her favorite charity, ,1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 or
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019