Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
1929 - 2019
Southaven - Mary Earl Dial, 90, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. The widow of Vernon Lee Dial, she is survived by one son, Vernon Clay Dial; four grandchildren, Austin Mann (Kelly); Blake Dial (Amanda); Amber Clements; Shayne Clements; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Dial Clements; a brother, Charles Donald Richardson and a beloved cousin, Maybelle Stuard. She was a Communicant of Annes Catholic Church, an avid fan of Mississippi State Bulldogs, and loved her dogs and cats. Family and friends will gather to share memories, 9:00 am - 11:00am Saturday, funeral services will be at 11:00 am, both at Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park-Midtown followed by internment at Edmondson Cemetery, Southaven.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
