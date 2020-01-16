Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Mary Elizabeth Farien


1947 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Farien Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Farien

Collierville - Mary was born on June 26, 1947, in Anniston, Alabama. She was the daughter of Myrtle (Miller) and Edgar Payne. She was born in Alabama and was raised by her grandmother, Easter, before moving to California.

Mary met Mike in California, and he asked her to marry him ten days after their first date. Over 52 years later, Mike was with Mary as she slipped from her earthly home to heaven. Known for her work in church youth camps, she had an impact on countless lives for the kingdom of God. Mary loved to sing and took great pleasure in using her talents for the Lord. Her greatest prayer was for her family to come to know the Lord.

She dedicated her life to raising Shawn, whom she loved beyond life. While Shawn was growing up, she could be found playing catch in the yard with him or doing homework. Her love for Shawn extended to her daughter-in-law, Laura, with whom she had a special relationship.

Mary passed peacefully in her home early Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Mike, her son, Shawn (Laura) and grandchildren, Perrin (Alexandra), Sierra, and Aspen. Her grandchildren were her joy, and all three loved their Noni very much. She is also survived by her brother (Tom Payne) and sister (Margaret Hall), along with beloved nieces and nephews: Billy, Sonya, Milo, Jeffrey, Sarah, Robert, Carrie, Chad, Chris, Robin, Butch, Diane, Tommy.

Family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN, on January 18, 2020, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow visitation.

Mary will be laid to rest Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
