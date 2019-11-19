Services
Mary Elizabeth Johnstone


1926 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Johnstone Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Johnstone

Orleans, MA - Mary Elizabeth Johnstone, 93, of Orleans, MA died peacefully early Monday morning, November 18, 2019, after battling Conjunctive Heart Failure for three weeks. She was born to the late Wyatt and Jessie Dorman in Memphis, TN on June 24, 1926. In 1945, she married Carl Johnstone, Jr. of Calhoun City, MS. They celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death in 2017. Mary Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Vicki Longo and her husband, Paul, of Orleans. Her son, Don Monroe Johnstone, preceded her in death in 1988. She is also survived by her nephew, Gary Ford, and his wife Tracey of Memphis. A viewing will be held from 3pm-4pm, with a service beginning at 3:40pm on Saturday, November 23rd at Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Parkway, Orleans MA 02653. A private burial will take place at the National Cemetery in Bourne. Please view an expanded obituary and guest book at www.nickersonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elder Services of Cape Cod, 68 Rte. 134, South Dennis, MA 02660.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
