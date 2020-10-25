Mary Elizabeth PritchettAshland, MS - Mary Elizabeth Pritchett of Ashland, Mississippi died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehab inn Ashland, Ms.Born December 12, 1930 in Shelby County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Roy L. and Adeline Sanders.On June 16, 1948 she married Billy H. Pritchett who preceded her in death on June 10, 2013at his home in Ashland Ms.She formerly worked at IBM in Memphis where she was awarded the IBM service award one year. Later she, along with her father and sister Nancy, formed All American Realty Company.Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Jim) Dawson of Wapakoneta, Ohio; A brother, Tom Sanders of Ashville, NC; two sisters, Caroline Letson of Ashland, Ms.; and Nancy Lawrence of Boise, ID.; two grandsons, Jimmy Dawson of Lakeview Ohio; John Dawson (Niki) of Wapakoneta, OH.; three great grandsons, Gage, Gavin, and Bryce Dawson; one great-great grandson, Karsyn Dawson.She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Lee Sanders Jr. and a sister Barbara Jean Sanders.A graveside service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN.She was loved by all.