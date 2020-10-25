1/
Mary Elizabeth Pritchett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Pritchett

Ashland, MS - Mary Elizabeth Pritchett of Ashland, Mississippi died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehab inn Ashland, Ms.

Born December 12, 1930 in Shelby County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Roy L. and Adeline Sanders.

On June 16, 1948 she married Billy H. Pritchett who preceded her in death on June 10, 2013at his home in Ashland Ms.

She formerly worked at IBM in Memphis where she was awarded the IBM service award one year. Later she, along with her father and sister Nancy, formed All American Realty Company.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Jim) Dawson of Wapakoneta, Ohio; A brother, Tom Sanders of Ashville, NC; two sisters, Caroline Letson of Ashland, Ms.; and Nancy Lawrence of Boise, ID.; two grandsons, Jimmy Dawson of Lakeview Ohio; John Dawson (Niki) of Wapakoneta, OH.; three great grandsons, Gage, Gavin, and Bryce Dawson; one great-great grandson, Karsyn Dawson.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Lee Sanders Jr. and a sister Barbara Jean Sanders.

A graveside service will be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN.

She was loved by all.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved