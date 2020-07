Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ella Shelly, 80, of Bartlett, TN passed away July 17th, 2020.



Mary was born to the late Robert and Emma Peacock on April 4th, 1940 in Shelby County, TN.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Shelly, Sr.



Mary is survived by her nice, Patsy Elia of Cordova, TN and John Agnos of Gallaway, TN.



A private graveside will be held on Tuesday, July 21st.













