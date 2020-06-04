Mary Ellen Smith
Memphis - Mary Ellen Smith, September 18, 1928-May 29, 2020.
Burial will be held June 9 in Oklahoma City, OK. For details please visit, memphisfuneralpoplar.com/ and please visit, mercer-adams.com/obituary/mary-smith for the link to the live streaming of the service in Oklahoma.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.