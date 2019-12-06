|
Mary Ellen Thornton Catron
Smithville - Mary Ellen Thornton Catron age 94 of Smithville and a native of Memphis, passed away Saturday night, November 30, 2019 at The Webb House in Smithville. She was born March 30, 1925 to her parents, the late William and Emma Barnett Thornton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lynn; 2 sisters, Ruth Dobbs and Nancy Gammon; 1 brother, William Thornton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Horn Lake, Mississippi and was retired from Kimberly Clark in Memphis. She is survived by 2 children, Billy Catron of Horn Lake, MS and Carol Brown of Suwanee, GA; 2 grandchildren, Heather and Michael; 2 great-grandchildren, Brandy and Cody; 1 brother, Ron Froelich; 2 nieces, Leslie and Becky; 3 nephews, William, Clark and Ron. Funeral Services will be 11:AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Forrest Hill Funeral Home - Midtown Chapel with interment to follow in Forrest Hill Memorial Cemetery, Midtown. Visitation will be on Friday 10:AM until the time of the service at 11:AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019