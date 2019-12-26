|
Mary Eloise Landry
Mary Eloise Landry, 83, died peacefully at home on December 24, 2019. She leaves her son, Wayne (Beth) Landry and two step-grandsons, Jay and Nick of Holly Springs, MS; daughter, Lynne (Bud) Lichtenstern and two grandsons, David and Daniel of Poway, CA; daughter, Suzanne (Robert) Cunningham and two grandsons, Joseph and William of Bartlett, TN; her sister, Sandra Mills of Hickory Flat, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, whom she married on May 28, 1965. Mary was retired from the Naval Personnel Support Department after 18 years in civil service. She enjoyed reading romantic novels, crocheting, listening to country music and spending time with her family. For over 15 years, she crocheted and donated lap blankets to Crossroads Hospice Care in Memphis. Prior to that, she volunteered with Navy Relief. The family will receive friends Sunday (Dec 29) from 11:30am until the memorial service at 12:30pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019