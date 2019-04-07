|
|
Mary Etta Rice
Collierville, TN
Mary Etta Rice, 99, of Collierville, Tennessee died on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Karon Reed and husband Dave of Collierville, Tennessee, Debra Anderson of Ooltewah, Tennessee, brother, Jimmy Smith and wife Lena of Wynne, 7 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8 2019 from 11 AM until 12 PM at Kernodle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12 PM at Kernodle Funeral Home with burial in Ellis Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019