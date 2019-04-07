Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kernodle Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Kernodle Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Etta Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Etta Rice Obituary
Mary Etta Rice

Collierville, TN

Mary Etta Rice, 99, of Collierville, Tennessee died on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Karon Reed and husband Dave of Collierville, Tennessee, Debra Anderson of Ooltewah, Tennessee, brother, Jimmy Smith and wife Lena of Wynne, 7 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8 2019 from 11 AM until 12 PM at Kernodle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12 PM at Kernodle Funeral Home with burial in Ellis Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.