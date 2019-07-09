|
|
Mary Eunice Barrett Dunn
Germantown - Mary Eunice Barrett Dunn, 93, of Germantown, TN, was called home by her Lord Thursday July 4th, 2019. She was born July 26th, 1925 near Bono, Arkansas and delivered into this world by her Uncle, Dr. Reuben Barrett. She was preceded in death by her parents Marzee Cate Barrett and Sophia Emma Mengers Barrett, her husband of 48 years Mace Allen Dunn, a son James Allen Dunn, her sister Sarah Martha Barrett Watkins, and her brother Monroe Cate Barrett. She is survived by one son, Robert Monroe (Bobby) Dunn and wife Vickie of Germantown, TN; a granddaughter Sarah Katherine (Katie) Dunn also of Germantown; a niece Jane Barrett of Clarksville, AR; a nephew Charles (Chuck) Barrett and wife Ginger of Shalimar, FL; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Mary Eunice (as she was called at home) was born into a family with 2 hardworking and loving parents who possessed strong Christian values, and an older sister Sarah who was 4. She began her education at Herman School northwest of Jonesboro, AR just as the Great Depression began to take hold all across America. Growing up in this environment, in this time, in rural Arkansas imprinted her and made her tough, hard-working, efficient, and resourceful her entire life. It also gave her a heart for helping others. Mary completed her secondary education at Arkansas State College (now ASU) Training School where she graduated from high school in the spring of 1943 at the age of 17. She enrolled in the fall of that year at the University of Arkansas and graduated in 1946 with a BSHE Degree. While in school at the university, she also met her husband, Mace. Mary earned her MS Degree in Food Nutrition also from the U of A in 1968.
She worked most of her career for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service as an Extension Home Economist. In 1969 Mary was awarded the Order of Merit, which is the highest honor given in her profession. Mary's adult life was focused around caring for her family, church work, and volunteering. Her chosen career was one of service to others. As an educator, she positively impacted and improved the lives of hundreds of people throughout rural Arkansas. As a retiree, she volunteered with the NARFE Tax Assistance Program in both Arkansas and Tennessee for over 30 years.
Mary was a lifelong Christ follower and a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown, TN and previously a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Ozark, AR. She was one of the first women Elders of the church in Ozark and President of the Women's Circle there.
Mary retired from the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in 1983. This allowed her to dedicate more time to her church and family and do something she had always wanted to do….… see the world. Over the next 20 years, she visited 20 different foreign countries on 5 continents. From climbing Ayer's Rock to sailing the Nile, she didn't let retirement slow her down.
After residing in Ozark, AR for 43 years, Mary moved to Germantown, TN in 2005 to be near her granddaughter Katie. She was the first resident of Germantown Plantation Senior Living Community and knew everyone there and something about them. The last year and a half of her life she lived in the care of Trezevant Manor (Allen Morgan Unit). Every day of her life through the very end, she calmly faced every change in circumstance with grace and fortitude, trusting in God's plan.
Services will be Tuesday, July 9th at Shaffer Funeral Home, 2315 W. Commercial St. in Ozark, AR with visitation at 4PM, funeral at 5PM. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ozark immediately following the service. Pallbearers are Steven Stewart, Rex Anderson, Billy Dunahoo, Don Farris, Jeff Farris, and Gary McElroy. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Thomas, Steve Farris.
There will also be a Memorial Service at 5PM on Wednesday, July 10th at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8816 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to benefit the mission work of 1st Presbyterian Church of Ozark, AR, or Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown, TN, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019