Memphis - Mary Evelyn Hilty of Memphis, TN went to be with our Lord and Savior, May 14, 2019 at Germantown Methodist Hospital. Mary was the beloved wife of Doctor Edward Lee Taylor and was a member of the Associated Models of Memphis. Mary is survived by two of her three daughters, Mary Ann Lazar and Leah Kourvelas. Her youngest was Tenley Taylor (1954-2011). Her granddaughters, Scarlett Parks and Ann Marie Kourvelas. Her grandson, Christopher Kourvelas. Her great grandsons, Spencer Sprowles and Louie Kourvelas. Mary's family will be having a celebration of life in her memory at White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial Rd, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019