Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hilty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Evelyn Hilty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Evelyn Hilty Obituary
Mary Evelyn Hilty

Memphis - Mary Evelyn Hilty of Memphis, TN went to be with our Lord and Savior, May 14, 2019 at Germantown Methodist Hospital. Mary was the beloved wife of Doctor Edward Lee Taylor and was a member of the Associated Models of Memphis. Mary is survived by two of her three daughters, Mary Ann Lazar and Leah Kourvelas. Her youngest was Tenley Taylor (1954-2011). Her granddaughters, Scarlett Parks and Ann Marie Kourvelas. Her grandson, Christopher Kourvelas. Her great grandsons, Spencer Sprowles and Louie Kourvelas. Mary's family will be having a celebration of life in her memory at White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial Rd, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.