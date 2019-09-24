|
Mary Forbes Huffman
Franklin - Mary Forbes Huffman died September 21, 2019 in Franklin, TN after a short illness. Born November 18, 1933 in Munford, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Major Forbes and Ruby Owen Forbes; her sister, Betty Jane Hanks and her husband, Neverette (Nev) Lafayette Huffman, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Celeste Huffman Herbert (Ralph) of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Hillary Herbert Christiansen (Zachary) of New Orleans, LA; great grandchildren, Neve Margaret Christiansen and Knox Sullivan Christiansen; brother, Owen Forbes of San Antonio, TX and a number of brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and a large extended family. She was retired from BellSouth after working in Memphis and Nashville for a combined 30 years. A life-long Methodist, she was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Robert I. Moore Sunday School Class. Mary will be remembered as a vivacious redhead by all who knew her. Mary will be returning to her West Tennessee roots with funeral services being held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel, Covington, TN, with a receiving of friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Indian Creek Cemetery in Brighton, TN. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at Brentwood United Methodist Church, Brentwood, TN with a receiving of friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Memorials can be made to Indian Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Kinney, Treasurer, 5399 Holly Grove Rd., Brighton, TN 38011 or Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Dr., Brentwood, TN 37027. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 24, 2019