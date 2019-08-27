Services
Mary Frances Gibson


1924 - 2019
Mary Frances Gibson Obituary
Mary Frances Gibson

Memphis - Mary Frances Gibson, 94, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born October 26, 1924 to T.V. and Frances Borland Gilbert. She attended Central High School and Memphis State College where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She married George E. Gibson, Sr. (1923-2006) in 1945 and had three children, Fran Carpenter, George E. Gibson, Jr. (Kay) and Nancy Gibson. She and her husband owned Sonotone of Memphis for more than 25 years. Mrs. Gibson was a charter member of Colonial Baptist Church and she was a member of the NSDAR, Walter Hines Page Chapter, London, England. She is survived by her children and three of her grandchildren, Lisa Bare, (Shane) Cristy Gibson and Caroline Tuckhorn and great grandchildren, Alex and Joseph Bare and Gabriel Tuckhorn. Her grandson, Douglas Tuckhorn, Jr. passed away in 2007. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Southwoods on 5485 Hacks Cross Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019
