Eads - Mary Frances Holland McCoy, 86, of Eads, TN entered heaven's gates on December 12, 2019. The widow of Enoch (Mac) McCoy, Mary formerly worked as a pre-K and kindergarten teacher's aide at Spurgeon Academy and was formerly employed at Kent's Dollar Store, Ace Hardware, and Payless Cashways from which she retired. In recent years, she had been a volunteer craft chair at both the Mid-South and Delta Fair. She was an excellent homemaker, had a passion for children, loved to sew, enjoyed flowers, and watching birds. A member of Kirk Baptist Church, she had a heart for missions and made it a priority to share the love of Christ with everyone she met. Survivors include daughters Patricia Parks, Susan Boyd (Mark), and Becky McCoy; grandchildren Diane, Lisa, Jennifer, Chris, and Kevin; great-grandchildren Daniel, Grayson, Conner, Sydney, and Carter; sister Cathy Holland, brother Doyle Holland (Tammy), sister-in-law Patricia Holland, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests memorials to either the building fund or Operation Christmas Child at Kirk Baptist Church (Collierville, TN) or (Memphis, TN).
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 18 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. Service will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday also at the funeral home.
