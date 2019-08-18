|
Mary Frances Johnson
Memphis - Mary Frances Johnson, 99, passed away on Monday August 12, 2019 at Hoyt Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Saginaw, MI.
Mary was born in Independence, MS, on January 3, 1920 resided most of her life in Memphis, TN. She was the daughter of the late Nancy J. and Hubert R. Walker. She was one of seven children. She was a graduate of Hernando High School. Mary married William C. Johnson on January 4, 1939. He preceded her into heaven on May 26, 1974.
She worked 20 years for the Department of Agriculture in the Cotton Division. After her husband passed away she worked 10 years as a Dental Receptionist for Dr. Dalice Wilson until he retired.
Survived by her daughters Mary Patricia Douglas (Paul) of Saginaw, MI and Pamela J. Herring King of Ocean Springs, MS., nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, additionally many nieces and nephews. Two daughters preceded her, Nancy C. Arnold Beale of Hurst, TX and Suzanne B. Downs Beaman of Memphis, TN. She will be deeply missed by her family.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Peace Tree United Methodist Church or .
Memorial Park Funeral Home - 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119 with Visitation on Friday August 23, 2019 from 5 -7 pm and Memorial Service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11:30 am with Pastor Kris Roof officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019