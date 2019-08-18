Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances Johnson


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances Johnson Obituary
Mary Frances Johnson

Memphis - Mary Frances Johnson, 99, passed away on Monday August 12, 2019 at Hoyt Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Saginaw, MI.

Mary was born in Independence, MS, on January 3, 1920 resided most of her life in Memphis, TN. She was the daughter of the late Nancy J. and Hubert R. Walker. She was one of seven children. She was a graduate of Hernando High School. Mary married William C. Johnson on January 4, 1939. He preceded her into heaven on May 26, 1974.

She worked 20 years for the Department of Agriculture in the Cotton Division. After her husband passed away she worked 10 years as a Dental Receptionist for Dr. Dalice Wilson until he retired.

Survived by her daughters Mary Patricia Douglas (Paul) of Saginaw, MI and Pamela J. Herring King of Ocean Springs, MS., nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, additionally many nieces and nephews. Two daughters preceded her, Nancy C. Arnold Beale of Hurst, TX and Suzanne B. Downs Beaman of Memphis, TN. She will be deeply missed by her family.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Peace Tree United Methodist Church or .

Memorial Park Funeral Home - 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119 with Visitation on Friday August 23, 2019 from 5 -7 pm and Memorial Service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11:30 am with Pastor Kris Roof officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now