Mary Frances Longo George

Mary Frances Longo George Obituary
Mary Frances Longo George

Bartlett - Mary Frances Longo George, age 72, of Bartlett, TN, devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sallie Longo, and two brothers; Wayne and John Longo. Frances is survived by her children; Sherrie Durkee, Joey George, Tammie Skinner (Steve), a brother, Robert Longo (Joyce), her six grandchildren; Joshua Durkee (Murphy), Kayla Stevenson (Joe), Gabby Wilson (Josh), Tommy George, Caleb Skinner, Will Skinner, and six great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Frances's life with a reception will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the George family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019
