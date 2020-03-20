|
Mary Frances Nix
Memphis - Mary Frances Nix, born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, peacefully passed from this world to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. Mary Frances lived and worked in Memphis until her semi-retirement in 2008.
At that time, she moved from Memphis to Gallatin, Tennessee to be closer to her children and grandchildren. During her "retirement", Mary Frances commuted to Memphis on a monthly basis continuing to work along side her precious sister, Vivian Williams. Together, they co-owned Coiffure Des Soeurs Beauty Salon from 1982-2019. This beauty salon was her second home. Because of her infectious spirit and zest for life, Mary Frances had many clients that became life-long friends.
Mary Frances graduated from Humes High School and School of Cosmotology in Memphis, TN. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, A. Lincoln Nix, while attending a Sunday School social at Hollywood Assembly of God and they were soon married. After being married a few years, they were blessed with children. Mary Frances was a loving wife and mother whose heart always had enough room to love life and others well. She also had an endless supply of energy and was always ready to go!
Mary Frances was a committed follower of Christ and served Him in many ways through their church - Raleigh Assembly of God. She loved her church and demonstrated that love by raising her children in the church. One of the things she enjoyed most was teaching Sunday School. Mary Frances leaves her family with a legacy of love, happiness, commitment to family, and faith in the Lord. She was the most beloved wife, mother, grandmother "Nana", and great-grandmother.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents Mary E. Garner and Paul Holliman and brothers, Paul, Jr. and Charles Holliman. She leaves behind a host of loved ones - first and foremost, A. Lincoln Nix, her husband of 66 years; a son, Robert (Lin) Nix of Gallatin, TN; daughter, Carol Nix Smith (Dr. Barney Smith) of Gallatin, TN; two grandchildren, Lauren Smith Webb (Aaron Webb) of Gallatin, TN; Dr. Braden Smith (Brianna Smith) of Cleveland, OH; great grandson, William Brooks Webb, Gallatin, TN; and her loving sister, Vivian Williams of Memphis, TN. Visitation will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home in the Poplar Chapel on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with service to follow. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020