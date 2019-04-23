|
|
Mary Gagliano West
Germantown
Mary Gagliano West, age 92, of Germantown, Tennessee, joined the Lord on April 19, 2019, after a blessed and full life. Mary Addie Godwin was born to the late Charles Basil Godwin, Sr. and Mary Addie Jones on November 28, 1926 in Prichard, Mississippi. Mary met the love of her life, the late Joseph S. Gagliano, Jr., on a blind date and they married in 1946. Joe and Mary were founding members of St. Louis Catholic Church, where they raised their family. They shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 1979. Mary later met the late Bob West, who she married in 1987. Mary and Bob loved to travel on cruises and visited 32 destinations all over the world. Mary was extremely kind, generous and a great lady of faith, who was a shining example to all of her family, who she referred to as her "Pride and Joy!"
Mary is survived by her four children, Joe Gagliano, III (Pam) of Collierville, Tennessee, Cathy Lunati of Germantown, Tennessee, Mary Jo Arnold (Gene) of Germantown, Tennessee, and Gina Young (Tommy) of Germantown, Tennessee. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Me Luv" and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and celebrate Mary's life on Wednesday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., all at Our lady of Perpetual Catholic Church, Germantown, Tennessee. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staffs at Germantown Plantation and Ave Maria Home for their loving and compassionate care. Memorial donations may be directed to Ave Maria Home, 2805 Charles Bryan Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019