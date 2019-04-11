Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
5668 Poplar Ave.
Memphis, TN
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Mary Helen Barnes


1928 - 2019
Mary Helen Barnes Obituary
Mary Helen Barnes

Cordova, TN

Mary Helen Barnes, age 90, passed away April 10, 2019. She was born May 28, 1928 in Bradford, Tennessee to Happle Davis and Mary Lou Needham Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. Eugene H. Barnes. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Copeland (Jerry) and son, Mark Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and services celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery, Bradford, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
