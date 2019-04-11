|
|
Mary Helen Barnes
Cordova, TN
Mary Helen Barnes, age 90, passed away April 10, 2019. She was born May 28, 1928 in Bradford, Tennessee to Happle Davis and Mary Lou Needham Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. Eugene H. Barnes. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Copeland (Jerry) and son, Mark Barnes.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and services celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery, Bradford, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019