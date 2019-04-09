Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Mary "Theresa" Huffines, 75, retired US Postal Service, passed away April 5, 2019. She was a reserve Lieutenant Millington Police Officer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Huffines; parents, Robert Gregory Wheatley and Mildred Eugene Wheatley; sister, Martha "Jean" Lee; brother, Robert Carroll Wheatley. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Chris) Huffines Hildesheim of Elizabethtown, KY; son, Michael Scott Huffines of Chicago, IL; brother, Roy Lee (Mary Sue) Wheatley; four grandchildren, Jordan (Sarah) Schneider, Amanda (Jasiel) Schneider, Andrew (Olivia) Hildesheim and Leslie Hildesheim; two great-grandchildren, Eliott and Kenya. The family will receive friends Tuesday (Apr 9) at the Millington Chapel from 5pm - 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10am at St. William Catholic Church. Interment will be at 1pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN. The family asks any memorials be made to the .

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
