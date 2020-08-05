1/1
Mary "Jane" Ireland
1925 - 2020
Mary "Jane" Ireland

Memphis - Mrs. Mary "Jane" Ireland, age 95, passed away peacefully in Signature Health Care of Primacy in Memphis, TN on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Nutbush, TN, with Pastor Les Helton officiating. Mrs. Ireland was born Feb. 2, 1925, to Samuel Williamson and Amanda Frances King Sanford. She married, William "Bill" Frances Ireland on Sept.23, 1945, who all preceded her in death. Mrs. Ireland was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church. Her favorite things to do were sewing, baking, reading, especially reading and studying her Bible. She is survived by two sons, Steven Ireland, Memphis, TN and Robert "Bob" Ireland, (Jean) Huntingdon, TN; one daughter, Sarah Heinz, (Ray) Collierville, TN; a brother, Samuel Sanford, (Joyce), Matthews, NC; eight grandchildren, Harry Heinz, II, Wendy Hackney, (Raoul), Calvin Heinz, Timothy Heinz, (Paige), Amanda Eaton, (Brian), Natalie Bass, Kathy Crossno, (Matthew) and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Sanford, John Sanford; four sisters, Rozella Harrison, Anne Baird, Bess Cresap, Bobbie Newson, and one grandchild, Wm. Cliff Ireland. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to: Trinity UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Jane Baggett, 74 Tibbs Forked Deer Rd., Brownsville, TN 38012. Services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery (Private)
Funeral services provided by
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
(731) 772-8880
